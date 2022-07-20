Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Trading Up 56%

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 56% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 142,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 50,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Silverton Metals Trading Up 56.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.

Silverton Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silverton Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverton Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.