Simplex Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 652,921 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 652,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,237,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.1% of Simplex Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,560 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,417,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,436,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,312,000 after buying an additional 182,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,376,000 after purchasing an additional 264,500 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.77. 306,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,594,539. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.68. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

