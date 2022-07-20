SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 347,300 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 443,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in SJW Group by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 40,322 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6,669.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 103,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 101,836 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 204,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.68. 679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.55. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.43.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 70.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SJW. Barclays cut their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.