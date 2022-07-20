Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 280.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9,003.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 40,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 39,615 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $197.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

