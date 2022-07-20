Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) PT Lowered to C$4.40

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.23.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SLTTF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.