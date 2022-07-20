Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Toro by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Toro by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Toro by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Toro by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTC opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $115.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

