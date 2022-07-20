Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MXI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MXI stock opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $95.60.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

