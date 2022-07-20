Slow Capital Inc. Sells 3,494 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on 3M in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $132.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.69. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

