Slow Capital Inc. Takes Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.00.

Abiomed Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $269.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.09. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also

