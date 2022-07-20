SM Energy’s (SM) Buy Rating Reiterated at MKM Partners

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at MKM Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

SM Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of SM opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 5.09. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in SM Energy by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SM Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,982,000 after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

