Smaugs NFT Trading Up 2.5% This Week (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $246,547.70 and approximately $1,267.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.00560044 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022759 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015111 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001748 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Coin Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT
