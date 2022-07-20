Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $178.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.94 and its 200 day moving average is $192.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

