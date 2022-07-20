Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $6.35 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 3.3% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $236.87 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.12.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

