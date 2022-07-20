SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Update

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,400 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 1,907,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 874.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNCAF opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

