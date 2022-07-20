SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Trading 0.4% Higher

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.18. 184,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 196,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SoftBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

SoftBank Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

Featured Stories

