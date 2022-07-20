SolFarm Price Down 27.8% This Week (TULIP)

SolFarm (TULIP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. SolFarm has a market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SolFarm has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SolFarm coin can now be purchased for $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022127 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014574 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001773 BTC.
SolFarm Coin Profile
SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio.
