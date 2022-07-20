Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 21700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Solstice Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$13.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.
About Solstice Gold
Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 806 square kilometers.
Read More
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- This Is A Turning Point For Baker Hughes Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.