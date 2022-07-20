Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

Sono-Tek Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ SOTK opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a PE ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 0.22. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sono-Tek

In other Sono-Tek news, CFO Stephen James Bagley sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $35,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,748 shares in the company, valued at $375,671.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek

About Sono-Tek

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sono-Tek stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek Co. ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Sono-Tek at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

