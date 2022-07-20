Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.35. 2,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.14.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 71.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

