SORA Validator Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $45,507.50 (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. SORA Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $45,507.50 and $16,844.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 90.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,703.59 or 0.99935155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00043480 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00023011 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001137 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Profile

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SORA Validator Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SORA Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

