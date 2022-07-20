Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 72796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$52.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29.

About Southern Silver Exploration

(Get Rating)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.