SPC Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,871 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.38. The company had a trading volume of 100,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,458,281. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.