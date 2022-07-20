SPC Financial Inc. Has $18.52 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,941 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. 62,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $69.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

