SPC Financial Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.1 %

ABT stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.69. 224,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,002. The company has a market cap of $190.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average is $117.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

