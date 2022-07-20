SPC Financial Inc. Has $5.72 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,642. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.38.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.