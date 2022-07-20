SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,987. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

