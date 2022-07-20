SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after buying an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,526 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.18. The company had a trading volume of 67,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.24. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

