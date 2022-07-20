SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,595 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after purchasing an additional 268,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after purchasing an additional 234,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,840,000 after purchasing an additional 120,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,897,000 after purchasing an additional 220,885 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.00. 4,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,740. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.34 and its 200 day moving average is $224.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

