SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 2.6% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $21,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $92.84. 3,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

