SPC Financial Inc. Sells 388,648 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,648 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3,628.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 428,234 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,568,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,113,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,940,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,451,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after purchasing an additional 232,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.49. 614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

