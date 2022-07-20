SPC Financial Inc. Sells 4,160 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $175,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

RPG stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.64. 2,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,391. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.18 and a 52 week high of $223.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

