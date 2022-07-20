SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Lessened by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,670 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,730 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,554,000 after buying an additional 869,741 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

