SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Trading Down 0.6%

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.23 and last traded at $98.33. Approximately 5,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 15,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.93.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEV. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,521,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.