Spectre.ai Dividend Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market cap of $9.56 million and $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,234.62 or 1.00043186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 coins and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 coins. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

