Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Short Interest Update

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Sprinklr Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CXM traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 33,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,286. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $38,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 562,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,790.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,276 shares of company stock worth $1,435,224. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,844 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 185.6% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $17,628,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
