StackOs (STACK) 1-Day Volume Hits $132,707.00

StackOs (STACK) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, StackOs has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. StackOs has a market cap of $6.72 million and $132,707.00 worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StackOs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021612 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015718 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001782 BTC.
About StackOs
StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,183,352 coins. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS.
Buying and Selling StackOs
Receive News & Updates for StackOs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StackOs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.