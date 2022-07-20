StaFi (FIS) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week

StaFi (FIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One StaFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001625 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, StaFi has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $22.90 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00101500 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00018111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00235978 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00040390 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007773 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000169 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

