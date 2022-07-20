Star Group, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

Star Group has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group Stock Performance

Shares of Star Group stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $357.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Star Group has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $782.54 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 3.38%.

In other news, CFO Richard Ambury acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,390 shares in the company, valued at $400,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bandera Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

About Star Group

(Get Rating)

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.