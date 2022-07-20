Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.14 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Trading Up 5.2 %

SCS stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 341.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $46,722.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 160.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.