Step Finance (STEP) 1-Day Volume Tops $483,597.00

Step Finance (STEP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $185,815.74 and $483,597.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00544080 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021042 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015226 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001726 BTC.
Step Finance Coin Profile
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Step Finance Coin Trading
