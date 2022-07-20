Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 6,059 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $17,995.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,246,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,401,157.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Crexendo stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,721. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.36. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 million. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.28%.

CXDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crexendo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

