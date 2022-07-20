Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,768 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after buying an additional 268,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after buying an additional 234,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $844,840,000 after buying an additional 120,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,897,000 after acquiring an additional 220,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $218.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

