Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 769 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,876,000 after buying an additional 541,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $177.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.02 and a 200-day moving average of $184.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

