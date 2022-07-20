Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 113,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $205.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.13 and a 200-day moving average of $223.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.