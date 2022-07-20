Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in BlackRock by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Up 5.2 %

BLK stock opened at $628.34 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $621.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $706.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

