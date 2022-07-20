Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

