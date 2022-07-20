Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,174 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,091,000 after purchasing an additional 443,718 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,968 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $54.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

