Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,174 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,091,000 after purchasing an additional 443,718 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,968 shares during the period.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $54.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.