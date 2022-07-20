Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.96 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 4.0 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $214.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.29.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

