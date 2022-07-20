Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $13.86 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $188.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

