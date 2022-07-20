Stifel Nicolaus Lowers ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target to $45.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB opened at $43.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.75. ESAB has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $58.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $647.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,222,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,002,000.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

